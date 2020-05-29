Gulfport Opens All Recreational Areas

On Thursday, May 28 City Manager Jim O’Reilly told the Gabber via email that “the City of Gulfport Parks have been open – Playgrounds, Exercise equipment and Beach pavilions will be open today with enhanced and frequent cleaning.”

Volleyball courts and basketball courts will be open on Monday, June 1, O’Reilly noted. “All facility use is based on those participating to practice social distancing.”

At 4:30 p.m. city officials released further information concerning the reopening of facilities on the City of Gulfport’s COVID-19 webpage.

In addition to recreational areas, the Gulfport Public LIbrary will reopen Monday, June 1 with limited services.

Available Library Services:

Parking lot pickup will continue for those who do not wish to enter the building

Computer use will be available on a limited basis. Patrons will have a one hour time limit daily; time is non-renewable.

Patrons will be able to enter the building and select books for check-out.

Starting June 8 the Library will be a designated Summer Break Spot for grab and go food service for children ages 18 and under. The Summer Break Spot is presented by the Department of Agriculture program sponsored by the Division of Food, Nutrition and Wellness in partnership with the Gulfport Public Library

Reference services will be available

Faxing will be available

For those who choose to stay in isolation, the Gulfport Public Library has a number of free services patrons can utilize to checkout eBooks, audiobooks, magazines, or learn a language. Simply go to mygulfport.us/gpl.

All city co-sponsored special events remain suspended until further notice.

Gulfport City Council will still hold virtual regular meetings with the next one on Tuesday, June 2, at 6 p.m. City Hall is still closed to the public. Instructions to view the meeting can be found at mygulfport.us/councilmeetings.

A copy of the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting will be available on the City’s website Friday, May 29, mygulfport.us, or by contacting the City Clerk at ldemuth@mygulfport.us, or calling 727-893-1012.

Please check the City COVID-19 webpage for all updated information and recommendations on how to continue preventing the spread of COVID-19.