Gulfport Elementary is a little bit better every year, and this year, the Pinellas County School Board announced, it’s brought its grade from a D to a C.

Recent statistics released by the Florida Department of Education show that schools across Pinellas County continue to improve their performance over three years ago. The district received a B grade for the seventh straight year, according to officials, who credited “the dedication of all stakeholders to continue high-quality instruction even in the midst of a global pandemic.”

In addition to the overall district grade, Pinellas County Schools reported that all 15 schools in the so-called “Transformation Zone” earned a grade of C or higher for the 2021-2022 academic year. These are schools that have been identified as in need of additional support, mostly in the southern half of the county. Eleven are south of Park Boulevard and eight are south of Central Avenue.

In three years, Lakewood Elementary’s grade has transitioned from F to B, while Melrose Elementary has risen from C to B. Rising from D to C during that span are Gulfport Elementary, Lealman Avenue Elementary, and Azalea Middle.

Four schools south of Central have maintained a C grade over three years: Campbell Park Elementary, Fairmount Park Elementary, Maximo Elementary, and John Hopkins Middle. Bay Point Elementary went from B to C during that time period.

“The work in the Transformation Zone moving forward will be a continued focus on long-term progress and supporting any new schools demonstrating the need for more focused intervention,” according to a statement released by the district.

“I am incredibly proud of the progress of our schools, teachers and administrators. We are well on our way to becoming an A district,” said district superintendent Kevin Hendrick. “It is through the commitment and collaboration of our students, families, staff and community that we will continue to accelerate our progress. We will continue to work tirelessly on behalf of every student to provide them world-class programming, instruction and extra-curricular experiences that every student deserves.”