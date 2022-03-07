Gulfport PD Seeks Limping Man in Stolen Bike Swap

Model 1905 Swiss military bicycle - rear wheel and chain
Surveillance cameras captured the man, who walked with a limp, setting down one bike and taking another.
Gulfport Police want to find “an older man who walked with a limp” who allegedly stole a bike on Beach Boulevard last month.

The alleged bandit was spotted on a video camera taking a woman’s bike at 2:15 a.m. near Beach Boulevard South near 28th Avenue South. The camera footage also showed the suspect leaving another bike – with a flat tire – behind.

Gulfport Police continue to investigate the case and processed the left behind bike. Police also said the victim did not want to prosecute the alleged thief.

