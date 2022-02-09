Gulfport Pet Mayor Candidates Talk Sniff Spots

It’s the question you’ve all been waiting for.

“What is the best sniff spot in Gulfport?”

We asked five Gulfport Pet Mayor candidates just that.

Yoda

The force is strong in this one. Yoda, a 4-year-old rescue from Kentucky, is a master of Frenchie-style grunts and groans. He never seems to know when playtime is over, but is cute enough to get away with it.

“The bleachers around Hoyt Field always have interesting smells, as do the sidewalks downtown, especially with the salty air. But I guess if I had to choose, my absolute favorite sniff spot is at [Wood] Ibis park…there are so many great smells there!”

Moses

Moses is a 4-year-old tailless rescue who was found abandoned in a Detroit Church. Owner Bobby Yonder had every intention of taking him to a shelter, but Moses wiggled his way into Yonder’s heart. Moses once wandered Detroit by leash, but is taking his time discovering Florida and has rebranded himself as a relaxation specialist.

“Around Bob’s motor scooter in the driveway. Also alley fences where all the feral cat smells are.”

Darby

Darby’s an old girl with a heart of gold. She’s a 13-year-old senior who loves people, but gets a little shy around other dogs. Her favorite hiding place is the closet and she starts each morning with a hard investigation of the “doggy newspaper.” That’s what Darby calls an intense sniff session.

“My favorite sniff spot is the lamp post by the sea wall by the recreation center.”

Buddy

Buddy is an advocate for long snoots and floppy ears. At the ripe age of 11, he drags his owners to Stella’s in Gulfport everyday for a bacon and egg snack. He could care less if you’re a person, dog or wary cat, he loves everyone in the room. You’ll rarely hear a bark out of Buddy, but when you do, he’s a bonafide Beagle.

“The best sniff spot in Gulfport, definitely is Stella’s.”

Will

Will is a Schnauzer/Boston Terrier mix and has the DNA test to prove it. The 9-year-old Gulfportian was adopted from Pet Pal Animal Shelter and would rather be chasing balls and toys or chewing on his own paws.

His favorite treat is “whatever mom’s eating.”

“The dog park. Not only the butts, but all the smells in the grass. I’m a total sniffer and marker.”

Each vote costs $1 and proceeds benefit the Gulfport Historical Society and SPCA Tampa Bay. The Gulfport Historical Society will announce the winner at Gulfport’s Get Rescued on Saturday, Feb. 26.

Vote at gulfporthistoricalsociety.org/gulfports-pet-mayor or at North End Taphouse, Stella’s, Gulfport Beach Bazaar, Paw Paw’s, and the Gulfport Public Library.

Every week until elections, The Gabber will feature more candidates for pet mayor, so check back next week to meet the next pack of contenders.