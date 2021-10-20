Gulfport Pets Rock Halloween

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Tiny paws and chunky dogs hit Beach Boulevard for the Gulfport Beach Bazaar’s Annual Pet Halloween Costume Contest on Saturday, October 16.

The contest – one that required hours of hat and bow tie adjusting – doubles as a fundraiser for Gulfport’s Get Rescued, an animal rescue benefit event in February.

For Bazaar owners Gini and Mike Fagan, the now outdoor event is a beloved staple every October.

“We really look forward to it every year,” Mike said. “We’ve had miniature horses, a parrot, lemurs even in the past.”

This year, it was primarily pups in the contest, and the competition was stiff.

Think you can spot a winner? Check fb.com/GulfportBeachBazaar for the results!

