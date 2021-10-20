Gulfport Pets Rock Halloween

by

Tiny paws and chunky dogs hit Beach Boulevard for the Gulfport Beach Bazaar’s Annual Pet Halloween Costume Contest on Saturday, October 16. 

The contest – one that required hours of hat and bow tie adjusting – doubles as a fundraiser for Gulfport’s Get Rescued, an animal rescue benefit event in February. 

For Bazaar owners Gini and Mike Fagan, the now outdoor event is a beloved staple every October. 

“We really look forward to it every year,” Mike said. “We’ve had miniature horses, a parrot, lemurs even in the past.”

This year, it was primarily pups in the contest, and the competition was stiff. 

Think you can spot a winner? Check fb.com/GulfportBeachBazaar for the results! 

by Abby Baker

