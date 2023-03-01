The new pickleball and tennis courts in Gulfport see action any day now. At its Feb. 21 council meeting, Gulfport approved extra money for pickleball courts and set fees for the city’s summer rec program.

Pickleball Courts!

“By the first week of March, we should be open for business,” Public Works Director Tom Nicholls told the Gulfport City Council at its Feb. 21 meeting.

Council approved payment for a $20,000 change order for the project. The city will use coronavirus recovery funds to pay this bill.

Nicholls said this represents an approximate 5% increase in the overall cost. He told the council the work should be done within two weeks from the Feb. 21 meeting.

“We had some cost overruns with material, as we are seeing in a lot of construction projects today,” he said.

Mayor Sam Henderson concurred with the latter statement. He noted that it is rare these days to have a project without a change order.

Pickleball Budget

The original $418,506 budget initially included full demolition and removal of the existing tennis courts, practice court, fencing, lighting and electrical system. Nicholls said the completed project will result in two standalone pickleball courts and two tennis courts. A city staff report indicated that new eight-foot fencing and gates would surround the courts, with new LED lighting and sidewalks included in the construction.

With this council action, Gulfport has spent $4,926,496 of its allocated American Rescue Plan Act funds. The city has $1,255,040 remaining to spend.

In other business, the council approved an ordinance authorizing a new three-year lease agreement with Gulfport Little League Club, Inc.

It is a continuation of the most recent lease terms, including one dollar per year in rent – inclusive of spring and fall programs – and city field maintenance. There is no additional financial impact to the city’s present park operating budget, according to officials.

These terms were originally agreed to in 2004 and renewed in 2009, 2014, 2019, and 2020.

A representative of the local league said that more than 80 young people are currently involved in the program.

Gulfport Summer Rec Fees

Council approved another initiative benefiting local youth at the meeting. Council adopted a resolution setting the fee schedule for the 2023 Children’s Summer Recreation Program.

This year’s program will last 10 weeks, based on the school district calendar’s designated summer break time. It will run from May 30 through Aug. 4 and be open to city residents and a limited number of non-residents, according to officials.

Program participants can elect to participate in the full program and receive a 12% discount, or pay for either a five-week session or a weekly option without a discount. Fees are the same as they were in 2023 “to maintain affordability for children and families within the City of Gulfport,” according to a staff report.

Gulfport residents can receive assistance in the form of a 25% discount if they provide verification that they receive financial aid such as free or reduced lunch.

Council also approved a $68,617.93 contract for the replacement of 904 feet of marina basin fencing.

Watch the meeting.



