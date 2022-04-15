Gulfport Planning Board Members Will Not Change

With terms for Gulfport’s Planning and Zoning Board and Board of Adjustments set to expire, all members of the boards have expressed interest in committing to an additional term, according to the City of Gulfport staff.

Richard Glueck, Board of Adjustment; Josefa Gonzalez-Hastings, Planning and Zoning; Mitchell Carney, Firefighters Pensions; and Marjorie Milford, General Employees Pension all have expiring terms, but the City expects them to continue to serve on their respective boards and will not accept applications at this time.

At the end of the discussion at the April 5 Council meeting, Councilmember April Thanos (Ward I) asked that the City designate a notification period “so that any interested people could get their applications in at the same time, as Sam [Henderson, the mayor] seems to want it to be’ first applies gets it’, no matter who they are,” Thanos told The Gabber. “This would only be for alternates where the council as a whole chooses someone.”