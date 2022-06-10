The lights dim inside the Catherine Hickman Theater in Gulfport. The spotlight shines, the red velvet curtains part, and there stands, in a sheer elegant off-pink dressing gown, Daniel J. Harris. His face was made up to the nines with a mischievous grin. And with a wink of his eye, the audience knew they were in for a great performance. Thus begins the Gulfport Community Players’ production of Harvey Fierstein’s “Torch Song”. Marking the third year, Gulfport Community Players have dedicated a show to celebrate Pride Month in Gulfport. “Torch Song” is a recently revised and much-edited version of the play “Torch Song Trilogy”, also written by Harvey Fierstein.

Harris plays the main character Arnold Beckoff, a drag performer in New York City in the ‘70s and ‘80s.The story follows Arnold’s life as he navigates through complicated relationships while striving to create a family of his own. Harris’s performance keeps the audience engaged in the story; he plays Arnold with humor, passion, and pain.

Arnold has a complicated on-again, off-again relationship with his bisexual lover Ed, played aptly by Daniel McKay. Ed struggles with his identity and finds love and marriage with a woman named Laurel, smartly performed by Jennifer Casler. Arnold moves on to a more giving relationship with Alan, a young male model. Taylor X. Taylor playfully performs this role. The dynamic between all four of these characters creates much heartbreak – but heartbreak without malice.

The cast also includes Arnold’s foster son, David, performed with humor and compassion by Hayden Kelly, and Arnold’s estranged mother, Ma, played by Eileen Navarro.

It’s the performances between Harris and Navarro I found most compelling. The strained relationship between Arnold and his mother is sadly a familiar one for many: A relationship filled with fear and pain in both mother and son. And yet, Fierstein’s writing embodies these characters with forgiveness and empathy, even through the pain.

The opening night performance was not without technical distractions: Actors needed to find their light, and I could see stagehands in the lights. Even with missed lights and sound cues, though, the audience enjoyed the evening.

“Torch Song” is a watershed play; the earlier “Torch Song Trilogy” was the first to present the story of a gay man as the central character in a positive light and in a humane, relatable story. Fierstein led the way for many more positive gay stories – and more families embracing acceptance and love.