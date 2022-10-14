An internal investigation by the Gulfport Police Department has exonerated a sergeant accused by a Boca Ciega High School student of police brutality during a September incident.

Maniya Sheriffe, 15, accused Gulfport Police Sergeant Michael Vandenberg of bruising her face and shoulders after handcuffing and aggressively restraining her after an altercation involving the other students on Sept. 6.

Sheriffe and her family shared pictures of her bruised face and shoulders on social media and at press conferences bringing attention to the alleged incident. She claimed the officer flung her while restraining her resulting in the injuries.

An internal police investigation of the incident clears Vandenberg of the brutality and racial discrimination accusations and blames Sheriffe for allegedly being disorderly and aggressive toward other students as well as school staff and police, according to Gulfport Police Chief Robert Vincent, who shared the findings with Sheriffe’s mother, Destini Lewis, in a letter on Oct. 10.

In the letter, Vincent said Lewis declined “multiple interview requests by our internal investigator.” That inquiry was conducted by GPD Commander Joshua Stone, according to police chief’s letter.

The internal police inquiry interviewed nine witnesses — including three students and four teacher and staff; Stone also reviewed more than 100 video feeds from surveillance cameras.

Vincent told Lewis he would “be happy to show them to you should you wish to see them.” The chief said surveillance videos are not going to be released by Pinellas County Schools via an exemption to public disclosure laws.

Neither Vandenberg or the school resource officer “were able to secure body camera footage of the interaction with your daughter,” Vincent wrote to the 15-year-old’s mother.

The girl’s family had previously voiced concerns about the lack of body cam footage of the incident.

“Neither Sergeant Vandenberg nor SRO [Jimmy] Embry were able to secure body camera footage of the interaction with your daughter. Vandenberg’s camera was in his patrol car charging; however, that is not relevant to this situation,” Vincent said in the letter, contending there was not time to turn on cameras during the high school altercation.

When The Gabber asked, Vincent would not elaborate on his statement as to why the lack of body camera footage “was not relevant.” In his letter, the Chief explained that the officer did not have time to activate his camera.

Gulfport Police Findings

“The facts are these,” Vincent wrote in the letter, which GPD shared with The Gabber.

“On 9/6/22, your daughter and others were disrupting a class by repeatedly laughing out loud. The teacher stopped the class because of this conduct, and several other students asked them to stop. Your daughter was apparently upset at this. After the class was over, it was your daughter who instigated further trouble by attempting to initiate a physical confrontation with one of the students. A school resource officer intervened when your daughter approached the other student trying to fight. This officer had to place himself between your daughter and the other student as she repeatedly tried to maneuver around him in an effort to get to the girl. During this encounter, your daughter cursed at the officer, refused to comply with his directions, and at one point balled her fists and lunged at him as though she wanted to attack him. In response, the officer pulled out his pepper spray and told her that he would use it on her if she continued this conduct. This was all recorded on surveillance cameras. He then escorted her to the office where the matter between students was mediated by school officials,” Vincent said in the letter.

Vincent said that incident was before 15-year-old’s alleged involvement in another altercation and then the detention by Vandenberg.

“Later in the day, school staff had to intervene again when your daughter was observed to be instigating another altercation,” Vincent said in the letter. “They had removed her from the courtyard to the lobby of the auditorium where she repeatedly proclaimed her intention to fight. She pushed by the staff members and suddenly and quickly ran out of the auditorium, and directly toward the other student who was near the entrance to the library. Your daughter ignored directions to stop, and she altered her course to avoid being detained by one officer before Sergeant Vandenberg was able to intervene. As he grabbed your daughter’s arms to stop and detain her, she actively resisted, so he pulled her arms behind her back and secured her wrists in handcuffs,” Vincent said.

Sheriffe said her face and shoulders were bruised and she was scratched after Vandenberg aggressively threw her into library and media center areas of the school after handcuffing her.

Vincent said the police investigation determined that the girl’s injuries were caused by her own resistance and aggression.

“As a staff member opened the door from inside, your daughter continued to resist by physically pulling and jerking her body in an effort to get out of Sergeant Vandenberg’s hold. It was while she was making these movements that she struck her head on the door jam, causing a small laceration on her forehead. As they went through the doorway, your daughter continued to actively resist, resulting in her going to the ground in a controlled manner. She was not slung, thrown, or anything of that nature,” Vincent said. “Once on the ground, she continued thrashing about, which resulted in the abrasions (rug burns) on her face and shoulder. At no point did anyone strike her. Once she was calm, Sergeant Vandenberg helped her up and into a chair, removed the handcuffs, summoned paramedics, and made sure that family was contacted.”

The internal police review exonerated Vandenberg of excessive force and racial discrimination allegations.

The GPD letter to Lewis said Vandenberg was justified in restraining and handcuffing her daughter and that the student could have been arrested for disorderly conduct and “disruption of a school function” charges.

Vandenberg has served on the Gulfport force for 19 years.

Sheriffe, her family, and a civil rights activist with Al Sharpton’s National Action Network had taken the alleged altercation public with press conferences, social media posts and comments during a Gulfport City Council meeting.

A representative for Sheriffe and her family did not have an immediate comment on the letter.

Vincent also said the internal probe was justified under state law rather than an independent one requested by the teenager’s family and civil rights activist Bryce Graham.