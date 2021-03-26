Gulfport Police Accreditation Assessment

Since 2000, the Gulfport Police Department has been assessed every three years by the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation to ensure that the local agency is in compliance with 250 peer reviewed standards.

The time has come once again, and the virtual assessment will take place from April 27 to April 29.

“This process is completely voluntary on our part,” said Gulfport Commander Joshua Stone, manager of the accreditation program for the Gulfport Police Department. “It’s a way we show our citizens that we are going to abide by these business practices.”

Assessors will examine the procedures, management, operations and support services of GPD.

Since the initial accreditation 21 years ago, the Gulfport agency has passed each assessment.

“It takes time and I definitely have a few grey hairs, but we enjoy the process and we enjoy showing citizens that we are a law enforcement agency that cares,” Stone said.

The program stretches through the State of Florida and neighboring agencies such as the St. Petersburg Police Department, Clearwater Police Department and Pinellas Park Police Department.

As part of the assessment, agency members and the general public are invited to offer comments to the assessment team. Get a copy of the standards manual through the police department’s community resources division by calling 727-893-1111.

For more information regarding CFA or if you would like to make written comments about the Gulfport Police Department’s ability to meet the standards of accreditation, residents are encouraged to write to CFA, P.O. Box 1489, Tallahassee, Florida 32302, or email flaccreditation@fdle.state.fl.us.