Gulfport Police Arrest Couple for Gulfport Burglary

After arresting a man for burglary, the police returned and arrested his girlfriend. Image via Adobe Stock.

Gulfport police arrested a 35-year-old man Dec. 6 for allegedly burglarizing a Gulfport home owned by a development company. They later returned to the same address and arrested his girlfriend — also for burglary.

Officers detained Jonathan Book, 35, after he was found inside a home without the owner’s permission near 51st Avenue South and 29th Avenue South. Police were called back to the same address the same night and arrested Book’s girlfriend, Michelle Danhardt, 38, for also allegedly burglarizing the same house.

The real estate company that owns the home was preparing to clean it out, according to Gulfport Police.

Book claimed to have permission to enter the home while Danhardt told officers she was the property owner, according to police.

The owner of the house disputed both claims.

“Both are known to collect items from trash and alleyways and have been warned several times that going into someone’s property or home to look  for abandoned items is against the law,” said Gulfport Police Sergeant Thomas Woodman, who serves as a spokesperson for the law enforcement agency.

The couple, who both live in Gulfport, face burglary charges, according to court records.

by Mike Sunnucks

