Gulfport Police Arrest Man for Throwing Brick at Ex’s Car

Jason Smalls faces charges of throwing a brick at car parked at a Gulfport residence. 
Police arrested a man Feb. 3 for allegedly throwing a brick at a car parked at his ex-girlfriend’s house near Boca Ciega High School in late December.

Gulfport police arrested Jason Smalls, 46, in connection with the Dec. 28 incident at a residence near 58th Street and 8th Avenue South.

According to police, Smalls allegedly picked up a brick and threw it at a car in the driveway, damaging the left side of the car and  trunk. Police said Smalls fled the scene, which occurred at 4:35 a.m.

Police arrested Small after being spotted by police, and faces a felony charge of throwing a deadly missile at a vehicle. Smalls lives in St. Petersburg, according to court records.

