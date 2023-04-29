Gulfport Police Arrest Tourist for Harassing Women

Earlier this month, Gulfport Police arrested an intoxicated man after he was allegedly “harassing several women at a vacation rental home.” He ran away from and resisted officers.

According to the Gulfport Police Department, Scott Kloempken, 46, of Whitestown, Indiana, faces battery and resisting arrest charges. The April 15 incident occurred near 31st Street and 54th Avenue South.

GPD said in a statement that the drunk tourist harassed women at a vacation rental home.

“The man did not know the women, and during his interaction, he touched one of them on her leg. The man refused to leave when requested, so police were called to the scene. When officers arrived to investigate, the man tried to run away,” GPD said.

Kloempken resisted GPD officers attempt to handcuff him. The officers used pepper spray to detain the Indiana man.

GPD Sergeant Thomas Woodman said Kloempken was not previously known to local officers.

