A few hundred needy children who otherwise might feel left out at Christmas will get a dose of holiday cheer thanks to some industrious elves in Gulfport.

Operation Santa is underway at the Gulfport Police Department, looking for contributions from throughout the community and preparing for the completion of the annual toy drive that last year served 80 families and a total of 236 children.

Francine Whitten, a former dispatcher with the department, has been involved with the program its entire 31 years of existence and is still excited to participate. She remembers how it began with a few officers who saw the need and watched toys being delivered via fire truck for the first few years.

“It has just gotten bigger and we just try to keep helping out people as much as we can,” she said.

All gifts, in the form of new unwrapped toys or monetary donations, can be dropped off at police headquarters (2401 53rd St. S.). Families who need Christmas assistance can also drop off their applications there weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. through Dec. 14. Each family’s head of household must bring photo identification as well as proof of Gulfport residency and provide the names and ages of children living at home.

Operation Santa collects gifts for children up to 10 years of age, but Whitten said older children in a home are not left out and typically receive something like a gift card.

“We do anything we can to help,” she said.

In the days leading up to the toy giveaway, members of the police department go shopping with money donated by the community and purchase whatever toys are still needed.

Gifts are distributed Dec. 19-20, but there are no home deliveries. Families pick up their gifts by appointment at the police station.

The gifts are put into black trash bags for each family so that parents whose children are with them don’t have so much explaining to do. There is also wrapping paper available for those who want to enjoy wrapping the gifts for their children at home.

“We used to have volunteers at the Senior Center wrap them,” said Whitten, “but parents would always unwrap them so they could see what they were giving their own children.”

For more information on Operation Santa, phone 727-893-1097 and leave a message. Individuals, organizations and businesses – along with communities such as Town Shores – have been quite generous with donations, and the volunteers love making it all happen, as Whitten will attest.

“We have a ball,” she said.