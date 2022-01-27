Gulfport Police Find Stolen Van Full of Dead Fish

by

Angelfish
Police found a stolen van – filled with dead tropical fish in Gulfport, near Chase Park.
Robert Kerton / CSIRO via Wikimedia Commons, CC3.0

A van stolen reported stolen in Pinellas Park in December was found in Gulfport earlier this month — with an unpleasant surprise.

Gulfport police say the stolen van was full of “rotting tropical fish” when they found it near John F. Chase Park near 53rd Street South and 27th Avenue South on Jan. 16.

The van contained a dozen bags of dead fish, according to the Gulfport Police Department. Police did not disclose the name of the owner and the business involved as they investigate the motor vehicle theft.

Pinellas Park Police officials said fingerprints from the stolen van did not provide enough details, but that they have submitted DNA samples for processing. Police have not yet made any arrests; detectives await DNA results.

by Mike Sunnucks

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!