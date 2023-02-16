A man tried to get a woman on a bike into his van, and Gulfport police would like to find that man.

The Gulfport Police Department said the incident happened Feb. 6 near 49th Street and 29th Avenue South.

“A woman was riding her bicycle when she was approached by a man in a brown minivan who pulled up beside her and repeatedly told her to get into the van,” GPD said in a statement on incident.

The woman told police she did not know the man; she described him as a white male in his late 40s with bald head.

She made an “abrupt turn” and called 911 as the van continued on 49th Street.

GPD Sergeant Thomas Woodman said police have not made any arrests and believe the harassment was an isolated incident.