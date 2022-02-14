Gulfport Police: Mercedes Bandits Hit Walgreens

Two recent retail thefts in Gulfport have feature some unusual target items — boxes of trash bags and packages of cheese — with both sets of thieves getting away in Mercedes-Benzes.

Gulfport police are investigating a reported theft at the Walgreens on Gulfport Boulevard South and 57th Avenue South. According to police, Walgreens employees observed a man and woman stealing multiple boxes of trash bags from the store Feb. 9.

“The suspects got into a black Mercedes and fled the area before officers arrived,” police say.

Groceries, pharmacies and drug stores have been seeing some brazen thefts recently across the country, including stealing high-priced items in New York, Miami, and Los Angeles.

The alleged Gulfport Walgreens theft comes after a man allegedly stole a large amount of cheese from the Save A Lot on Gulfport Boulevard and 49th Street South on Jan. 25.

The getaway car in that alleged theft was a burgundy Mercedes SUV.

Gulfport police say they have not made any arrests in either case. Police have not indicated any potential connections in the two incidents.