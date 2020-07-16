Gulfport Police Officer Crashes into Kia Soul

car hit by Gulfport Florida police car
On July 16, a Gulfport police car struck a private vehicle. Photo by Laura Mulrooney.

 

One of Gulfport’s most bustling roadways was the scene of a police-caused vehicular accident on July 16.

At about 1:30 p.m Thursday, July 16, a Gulfport police officer exiting the Gulfport Beach parking lot hit a private vehicle, a black Kia Soul, rendering it inoperable.  

Gulfport Police Sergeant Jesse Kellington confirmed that the Gulfport police officer caused the accident. At this time, the Gulfport Police have asked that we not release the name of the officer. 

Although the Gulfport Fire Department sent a rescue truck to the scene, the truck did not take any of the parties involved to the hospital.

by Laura Mulrooney

