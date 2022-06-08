Gulfport Police Rescue Boaters from Boca Ciega Bay

Gulfport police officers rescued three people from Boca Ciega Bay after their boat overturned last month.

The incident occurred May 20 when the boat’s mast broke and vessel overturned.

Gulfport officers Thomas Woodman, George Nunez, and Arion Nieves responded to the scene on the GPD police boat.

“The three occupants were out of the water on top of the vessel, and they were given a lift to the shore,” Woodman said.

He said Christina Perez, 56, Leroy Gordon, 79, and Rhiannon Schneiderman, 33, were rescued. There were no injuries reported, according to GPD.