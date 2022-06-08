Gulfport Police Rescue Boaters from Boca Ciega Bay

by

A Gulfport Police Detective Badge
Gulfport police officers rescued three people whose boat overturned in Boca Ciega Bay last month.
Gulfport Police Department

Gulfport police officers rescued three people from Boca Ciega Bay after their boat overturned last month.

The incident occurred May 20 when the boat’s mast broke and vessel overturned.

Gulfport officers Thomas Woodman, George Nunez, and Arion Nieves responded to the scene on the GPD police boat.

“The three occupants were out of the water on top of the vessel, and they were given a lift to the shore,” Woodman said.

He said Christina Perez, 56, Leroy Gordon, 79, and Rhiannon Schneiderman, 33, were rescued. There were no injuries reported, according to GPD.

by Mike Sunnucks

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!