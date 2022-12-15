Gulfport Police Revive Man Overdosing on Heroin

a row of police cars at night
Gulfport police responded to a heroin overdose Dec. 6.. GPD/ Facebook

Two Gulfport police officers helped revive a man who was overdosing on heroin Dec. 6.

The Gulfport Police Department said officers Travis Parrish and Zachary Mills responded to a residence near 15th Avenue South and 55th Street South where they found an “unresponsive” man inside.

Mills and Parrish administered Narcan — a nasal spray used to revive those overdosing on heroin, fentanyl and other opioids. The GPD officers provided emergency treatment until paramedics and firefighters arrived on scene.

The man received additional medical treatment and survived, according to GPD. His name was not released.

