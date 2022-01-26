Gulfport Police Still Seek Hit-and-Run Driver

Gulfport police continue to investigate a hit-and-run crash involving a Cadillac and a scooter on Jan 20.

The driver of the blue Bashan scooter involved in the wreck got a broken rib and nose and had to be transported to the hospital, according to the Gulfport Police Department.

The hit-and-run incident occurred just before 4 p.m. near 21st Avenue South and 53rd Avenue South.

GPD Police Sergeant Thomas Woodman said a 2005 white Cadillac CTS “was (traveling) eastbound on 21st Ave South at a high rate of speed and crashed into the scooter” and was later found abandoned at 20th Avenue South and 52nd Avenue South.

“Officers are continuing to investigate the hit and run crash and are following up with leads. No arrest has been made yet as the registered owner of the vehicle claims to have sold it three weeks prior,” Woodman said.