Gulfport Police Working with SPPD on Car Fire

Just after 6 a.m. on September 21, police and firefighters responded to a car fire on the Pinellas Trail.

Precariously located behind the Twin Brooks golf course near 22nd Avenue South and 41st Street, the car, a white sedan, proved a challenge for first responders, and took longer than usual to extinuish. Once the fire was out, however, they discovered a badly burned body in the trunk of the vehicle.

According to St. Petersburg Police Public Information Officer Yolanda Fernandez, the body, an adult male, was too badly burned to identify immediately, and could take medical examiners weeks to make progress.

Due to the location of the fire near the boundary between two cities, however, lines of jurisdiction are muddy. Both Gulfport police and St. Petersburg police are now working together to solve the case.

The GPD declined to discuss details of the ongoing investigation, however Public Information Officer Thomas Woodman told the Gabber that “detectives from the Gulfport Police Department have been working jointly with detectives from the St Petersburg Police Department. Both agencies are working very well together in an effort to continue to investigate and track down leads.”

If you have any information that may help police with the investigation, call 727-893-7780.