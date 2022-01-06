For the second year running, Gulfport will have a Pride event in June. At the Jan. 4 city council meeting, council approved a request from the Gulfport Public Library’s LGBTQ Resource Center for a Pride 2022 street festival on Saturday, June 4.

The event starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m. and features vendors on Beach Boulevard from 28th Avenue to Shore Boulevard South.

Council approved waivers of ordinances — including allowing retail sales on public property — and agreed to provide city services for the event.

As will all street festivals, Pride has free admission. Gulfport’s LGBTQ Resource Center sponsors the family-friendly event.