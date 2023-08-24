Gulfport Pride Festival Controversy

Tensions ran high during the Aug. 15 Gulfport City Council meeting during a discussion about Gulfport Pride 2024, on the agenda as Resolution 2023-64. As the council began speaking about the Gulfport 2024 events calendar, the topic of the fourth annual Gulfport Pride Festival came up.

“I would really rather not be here tonight,” Susan Gore, president of the LGBTQ Resource Center told the council.

Gulfport Pride Festival

For the last three years, the LGBTQ Resource center benefited from the funds raised from the celebration. During this time, Suzanne King (SIK Promotions), along with Ester Venouziou, (LocalShops1), organized the event. The event also received support from Gulfport Vice Mayor Paul Ray (Ward III) and his husband, Wesley.

Through these years, King submitted the application as the event organizer, with the LGBTQ Resource center as the beneficiary. According to Ray, he formed a partnership with King and became involved in the planning.

For the 2024 Pride Fest, a new nonprofit organization called Gulfport Pride Florida applied for the event. This nonprofit includes Ray (president), Wesley Ray (vice president), Venouziou (secretary), and King (treasurer).

Because ownership of the event came into question at the meeting, The Gabber Newspaper reviewed the applications for the last five years. Although Gore applied as the nonprofit beneficiary, King (SIK) acted as and agreed to the terms as the applicant on all applications, other than for the 2024 celebration.

According to Gore, the Center submitted an incomplete application on June 9 to organize the 2024 Pride celebrations. She said she had yet to find an event planner.

On July 10, Gulfport Pride Florida submitted its application.

Prior to submitting the applications, Ray, King, and Gore met for lunch at Drunken Taco in Gulfport. King and Ray gave Gore funds raised from Pride 2023, and told her that Gulfport Pride Florida would submit an application for the 2024 celebration. Both parties agree on these details, but that’s where agreement ends. While Ray says they had a conversation after that, Gore say Ray and King left soon after this. Ray also claims that Gore said to him, “I can’t understand why you can’t embrace your gayness.” Gore denies saying this.

Aug. 15 City Council Meeting

Council discussed Gulfport Pride Florida, triggering a verbal conflict between Ray and Gore. This issue came to light during the Aug. 15 City Council meeting. As community members began to share their concerns with the situation, tempers flared.

“I don’t want to hear anymore of these lies,” said Ray. “Five years of history and now you’re trying to steal this from me.”

This came after Councilmember April Thanos (Ward I) made a motion to remove this event from the calendar so Council could review it separately. No one seconded her motion. The meeting continued for a few moments of Thanos and Ray arguing, before Ray called a vote on the resolution, which passed 4-1, with a no from Thanos (Mayor Sam Henderson had asked to be excused from the meeting).

“What happened at city council should never have happened,” Ray later told The Gabber Newspaper, reflecting on the meeting. “I do not want to be negative. I was absolutely wrong in raising my voice, but I believe anyone in my position would be a little bit angry.”

Gore says the meeting continues to weigh on her, too.

“I asked questions about facts. I did not hear an answer. If being heard is having your questions answered, then I was not heard at the meeting,” said Gore. “A Pride event shouldn’t belong to one person. It is for the benefit of all of us.”

While Gore is optimistic for the future success of the Gulfport Pride Festival, she is unsure about her involvement with the event. On the other hand, Ray hopes to repair this partnership with the LGBTQ Resource Center, and to continue with them as the beneficiary of the funds raised from the fest.

Gulfport Pride Festival will take place June 1, 2024.

In 1968, our founder, George Brann, started The Gabber Newspaper, then called the Gulfport Gabber, to hold Gulfport City Council accountable. Read more of our city council coverage, and learn about our policies on reporting, fact-checking, and funding.