Gulfport Property Tax Rate Proposed, Hearings Set

Gulfport’s millage rate is expected to stay right where it has been for more than a decade, although each resident’s property tax bill could still increase.

After a reported 15.2% increase in property valuations, the Gulfport City Council has set two public hearings before formally adopting the new millage. Those hearings are scheduled for Sept. 6 and 20 at 6 p.m., which is when regular Council meetings are planned.

“The annual levying of any and all real property taxes by the City requires two public hearings,” said City Manager Jim O’Reilly.

A tentative proposed millage rate of 4.039 was approved by the council at its July 19 regular meeting. That rate is the same “for the 11th year in a row,” Vice Mayor Christine Brown noted.

If the City were to roll back the millage to provide the same revenue as last year, that rate would be 3.5312, and there would be no tax increase. Adoption of the 4.039 rate would reflect a 14.38% increase over the rollback rate on the City’s portion of a property owner’s tax bill, according to O’Reilly, who added that each property has numerous variables – homestead exemptions, surviving spouses over 65, being blind, etc. – that could affect the final tax rate. A mil equals $1 of tax per $1,000 of assessed property value, after the exemptions. That means a home with a non-exempt property value of $300,000 will pay $1211.70 in taxes to the City of Gulfport.

Total taxable property valuations for the new tax year increased in Gulfport by $181,370,497, when compared to prior year final valuations.