Gulfport Raises Flag for Black History Month

The Pan-African flag will fly high through February at the Gulfport Public Library in commemoration of Black History Month.

The red, green and black flag – known as the Pan-African flag and symbolizing Black liberation – was officially raised by city staff on Monday, February 1. The city filmed a video of the flag-raising on Friday, January 28.

“We urge all of our residents here in Gulfport to participate in this observance as we honor the achievements of African Americans and continue the responsibility to strive for equality for all people,” Gulfport Mayor Sam Henderson said.

Henderson, Councilmember Paul Ray, Pinellas County Commissioner Ken Welch and Pinellas County School Board Member Caprice Edmond attended and spoke on the significance of Black History Month on Friday.

“In this country Black Americans have contributed so much, and this month is about recognizing those contributions,” Welch said.

This is the first year the City of Gulfport raised a flag in honor of Black History Month.

Watch the full ceremony here.