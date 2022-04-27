Gulfport Real Estate Prices April 15-21

This Gulfport home sold for $760,000.
Here’s what sold in Gulfport the third week of April.

3041 Dupont St. S. (Waterfront District)

Although listed for $650,000, this 1,348-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath home, built in 1950, sold for $760,000 after three days on the market.

Other Gulfport Home Sales Last Week

6216 Fairway Blvd. S. (Pasadena Yacht & Country Club)

This 2,341-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath home, built in 1990, sold for $1,000,000.

2607 Miriam St. S. (Marina)

This 1,482-square-foot home, built in 1951, has three bedrooms, two baths – and a fireplace. It listed and sold for $450,000.

4937 28th Ave. S. (Waterfront District)

This 700-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, built in 1955, listed for $325,000 and sold for $376,000.

6150 Gulfport Blvd. S., #310 (Stetson)

This 1,069-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1973, sold for $285,000 – $35,000 over the asking price. 

5960 30th Ave. S., #407 (Town Shores)

This 1,120-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath home listed for $249,000 and sold for $250,000 in one day. The condo dates to 1971.

