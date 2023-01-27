Gulfport Real Estate Sales Jan. 20-26

6150 Gulfport Blvd. S., #416 (Stetson)

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1973, has 1,160 square feet. It listed and sold for $419,000.

6301 8th Ave. S. (Stetson)

This three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1948, has 1,362 square feet. It listed for $420,000 and sold for 375,000.

5514 12th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This 892-square-foot home has two bedrooms and one bath. Built in 1951, this home listed and sold for $368,000.

3018 59th St. S., #115 (Town Shores)

This 1971 condo has 1,250 square feet, two bedrooms, and two baths. It listed and sold for $350,000.

5960 30th Ave. S., #307 (Town Shores)

This condo, built in 1971, has two bedrooms, two baths, and 1,120 square feet. It listed and sold for $279,000.