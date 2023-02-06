Gulfport Real Estate Sales Jan. 27-Feb. 2

by The Gabber

A white house with a green lawn
This home, in Gulfport’s Waterfront District, sold for more than $500,000.
Cathy Salustri

2914 57th St. S. (Waterfront District)

This three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath home, built in 1957, listed for $599,999 and sold for $582,500.

5900 Shore Blvd. S., #708 (Town Shores)

This one-bedroom, one-and-one-half bath condo, built in 1972, listed for $299,900 and sold for $249,900. It has 1,170 square feet.

5940 30th Ave. S., #304 (Town Shores)

This 1,120-square-foot condo, built in 1971, has two bedrooms and one bath. It listed for $249,000 and sold for $225,00.

5617 Newton Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This 1,056-square-foot home has three bedrooms and one bath. It listed for $210,000, but sold for $217,500.

2900 45th St. S., #13 (Waterfront District)

This 865-square-foot condo, built in 1963, has two bedrooms and one bath. It listed and sold for $199,900.

5137 9th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This two-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1947, has 729 square feet. It listed for $205,900 and sold for $180,000.

5136 Newton Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This 1952 home listed and sold for $170,000. It has two bedrooms and one bath.

