Gulfport Real Estate Sales Nov. 25-Dec. 1

Here’s what homes sold in Gulfport last week.

5418 16th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This three-bedroom, two-bath home listed for $464,000 and sold for $455,000. Built in 1952, it has 1,341 square feet.

1317 58th St. S. (Stetson)

This 1,452-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1952, listed for $425,000 and sold for $420,000.

1907 53rd St. S. (Tangerine)

This 1,104-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1950, listed for $349,900 and sold for $356,000.

2008 59th St. S. (Waterfront District)

This 1,024-square-foot home, built in 1956, has two bedrooms and one bath. It listed for $339,000 and sold for $309,000.