1517 60th St. S. (Stetson)

This 2,046-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1955, listed for $675,000 and sold for $622,000.

Other Gulfport Home Sales July 29-Aug. 4

6060 Shore Blvd. S., #9 Penthouse (Town Shores)

This 1,880-square-foot condo, built in 1981, has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It listed for $895,000 and sold for $865,000.

1405 57th St. S. (Tangerine)

This 1,230-square-foot home, built in 1953, has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It listed and sold for $509,000.

5037 28th Ave. S. (Waterfront District)

This 808-square-foot home, built in 1953, has two bedrooms and one bathroom. It listed for $449,900 and sold for $455,000.

1025 Hull St. S. (Stetson)

This 986-square-foot home, built in 1953, has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It listed for $379,900 and sold for $400,000.

6020 Shore Blvd. S., #904 (Town Shores)

This 1,450-square-foot condo, built in 1974, has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It listed for $399,000 and sold for $380,000.

5140 14th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This 700-square-foot home, built in 1957, has two bedrooms and one bathroom. It listed for $389,000 and sold for $370,000.

5721 12th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This 1952 home has 1,792 square feet, three bedrooms, and two baths. It listed for $399,000 and sold for $360,000.

6100 Gulfport Blvd., #117 (Stetson)

This 1,160-square-foot condo, built in 1973, has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It listed for $350,000 and sold for $345,000.

2914 57th St. S. (Waterfront District)

This 1957 home has 1,208 square feet, two bedrooms, and one and one-half baths. It listed and sold for $345,000.

914 Freemont St. S. (Stetson)

This 1,054-square-foot home, built in 1960, has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It listed for $320,000 and sold for $292,000.