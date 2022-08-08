Gulfport Real Estate Transactions July 29-Aug. 4

by

A house with a long driveway in the foreground
This home Gulfport home – located in the Stetson area – sold for $622,000.
Sold by Patrick Mortimer at Forever Florida real estate

1517 60th St. S. (Stetson)

This 2,046-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1955, listed for $675,000 and sold for $622,000.

Other Gulfport Home Sales July 29-Aug. 4

6060 Shore Blvd. S., #9 Penthouse (Town Shores)

This 1,880-square-foot condo, built in 1981, has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It listed for $895,000 and sold for $865,000.

1405 57th St. S. (Tangerine)

This 1,230-square-foot home, built in 1953, has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It listed and sold for $509,000.

5037 28th Ave. S. (Waterfront District)

This 808-square-foot home, built in 1953, has two bedrooms and one bathroom. It listed for $449,900 and sold for $455,000.

1025 Hull St. S. (Stetson)

This 986-square-foot home, built in 1953, has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It listed for $379,900 and sold for $400,000.

6020 Shore Blvd. S., #904 (Town Shores)

This 1,450-square-foot condo, built in 1974, has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It listed for $399,000 and sold for $380,000.

5140 14th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This 700-square-foot home, built in 1957, has two bedrooms and one bathroom. It listed for $389,000 and sold for $370,000.

5721 12th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This 1952 home has 1,792 square feet, three bedrooms, and two baths. It listed for $399,000 and sold for $360,000.

6100 Gulfport Blvd., #117 (Stetson)

This 1,160-square-foot condo, built in 1973, has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It listed for $350,000 and sold for $345,000.

2914 57th St. S. (Waterfront District)

This 1957 home has 1,208 square feet, two bedrooms, and one and one-half baths. It listed and sold for $345,000.

914 Freemont St. S. (Stetson)

This 1,054-square-foot home, built in 1960, has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It listed for $320,000 and sold for $292,000.

by The Gabber

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
The Gabber Newspaper