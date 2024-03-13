Gulfport Realtor and Comedian: Stacey Purcell’s Comedy Show

Sometimes laughing through trauma is the best way to heal. Gulfport Realtor Stacey Purcell took on a side gig in comedy to heal her wounds from a past relationship.

She credits her therapist, Mark Sieg of Gulfport Counseling Center, for the idea.

“It started in therapy after an ugly breakup,” she said. “He (Mark) has been a big part of my recovery process.”

Infidelity came into play in her most recent relationship. This led Purcell to therapy. After months of therapeutic discussions, Purcell’s therapist suggested comedy as an outlet.

“We’d laugh at it. My therapist was like ‘Yeah, this is good’, Purcell said. “Then we kind of wrote it and I said, ‘Well, I’m going to do a comedy thing and a call that horrible ex with a W’.”

My Whorrible X Comedy Show

To deal with the emotional pain she felt, Purcell held her “Whorrible X” comedy show at the Gulfport Brewery on Valentine’s Day.

“My therapist was like ‘This is going to be good closure for you’,” Purcell said.

Purcell could’ve taken the exposure route in her show, but she joked more about her experience in the relationship.

“I was going to expose everything, because at first my comedy was kind of raw,” Purcell said. “But, I don’t want to disrespect myself… I don’t want to say some things, even though they’re funny things, so I had to rewrite everything.”

Although it was free to attend, Purcell put a disclaimer on the tickets regarding the contents of the show. A part of it said attendees “must be over 50 years of. age and already jaded and scorned.”

The disclaimer ended with “No humans were hurt during the creation of this comedy show, other than myself.”

Stacey Purcell’s Comedy

The brewery’s outdoor stage had the “whorrible x” graphic as a backdrop, three blow-up dolls holding fake guitars, and Valentine’s Day-themed banners. People filled in all around the stage to watch Purcell’s performance. Purcell didn’t expect the crowd to be as large as it was.

“It was so many people. And I wanted to run, but I didn’t,” Purcell said. “So I went on overload. I just went with my thing, I don’t even know what I was saying… I couldn’t tell if anybody laughed. But, it healed my heart totally right then and there.”

Purcell said she fell into a character and blocked out the fear. Not only did she perform stand-up, but she sang and danced to a couple of songs.

“My buddy is Little Red with his one man band, he was my backup band, which gave me a little bit of courage. And I said, ‘I’m gonna sing a song too. I don’t sing’,” Purcell said.

With a good friend on stage and friends in the crowd, Purcell became what she called a “triple threat” by singing, dancing, and cracking jokes.

“I always wanted to be a comedian. I love this entertaining thing,” Purcell said.

With all the positive reactions she received, Purcell embarked on a new comedic journey. She performed at the Salty Nun’s 2 year anniversary Mar. 3. Purcell said she will take comedy workshops before she gives Gulfport an encore. Keep an eye out for Purcell’s next performance.

Arts All Around!

