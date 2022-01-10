Gulfport Rebound Vouchers Expire Today

Today (Jan. 10) marks the final day for Gulfport Rebound vouchers. Here’s what you need to know if you haven’t used yours yet.

Expired: What Happens to Unused Gulfport Rebound Vouchers?

Gulfport Rebound vouchers, green and white slips signifying $25 at Gulfport participating businesses, are part of the city’s COVID relief fund program since Dec. 10, 2021.

The rebound vouchers expire Jan. 10; after that, they’ll be useless, with no exceptions, says City of Gulfport Finance Director Cheryl Hannafin.

The rebound vouchers came from the city’s $410,000 retail program as part of the ​​American Recovery Plan Act 2021.

Each Gulfport home should have received two $25 slips to use at participating Gulfport businesses. Those whose homes with a utility lien received a $50 credit toward their outstanding bill instead.

As of tomorrow, unused pieces of paper become just that: pieces of paper.

“Any funds that were not spent were never taken out of ARPA,” Hannafin told The Gabber. “They will expire, and the voucher will be worth nothing.”

As of now, Hannafin has some preliminary estimates for the percentage of vouchers that remained unused, but says she can’t yet confirm that amount.

“I Never Received my Gulfport Rebound Voucher”

Those who have yet to receive their vouchers in the mail have until Jan. 10 to report the discrepancy to the city, says Hannafin.

“There’s no extension,” Hannafin said. “If someone is truly missing them they need to be reported prior to the expiration date.”

Hannafin advises Gulfportians to stay tuned to future City of Gulfport council meetings, as the city will disclose more information then.

Council meets again on Tuesday, Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. at Gulfport City Hall.

If you have further questions or need to report missing vouchers, call 727-893-1016 – immediately!