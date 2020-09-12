Gulfport Remembers 9/11

September 11, 2001 is one of the most tragic and memorable days in U.S. history.

In honor of every life lost on that fateful day, the heroes that came to the rescue, and the way it forever changed us as a nation, the City of Gulfport has created a virtual memorial.

“Nearly 3,000 lives were taken from us. We honor the courage of those who put themselves in harm’s way to save people they never knew. We come together in gratitude and strength as we near the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks. We’ll never forget the bravery, the sacrifice and the lives that were lost.” – Mayor Sam Henderson

Watch the City of Gulfport’s Virtual 9/11 Memorial here.

Want to know where more of your neighbors were on September 11, 2001? Watch this week’s Gabs on the Gabber’s YouTube channel.