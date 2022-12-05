Gulfport Renews Agreements with State, Federal Lobbyists

People are working behind the scenes in Tallahassee and in Washington on behalf of the residents of Gulfport, trying to convince state and federal legislators to send as much of their taxpayer dollars as possible back home for use in local projects.

Recognizing the effectiveness of lobbyist efforts of late, Gulfport City Council voted unanimously at its Nov. 15 regular meeting to renew contracts with two separate consulting firms, one which serves as the state lobbyist and the other that works at the federal level.

The contract with Shumaker Advisors, LLC for the coming year will cost for $2,500 per month plus expenses, with the total not to exceed $34,000. The firm’s task is to “provide consultant and advisory services to the City of Gulfport in support of legislative applications to the State of Florida Senate and House for funding and the production of the Gulfport Multi-Purpose Senior Center and additional legislative activities as determined by the City Council,” according to a city staff report.

Shumaker will assist city officials in presenting its legislative priorities and project plans as well as advise the city on pursuit of funding for municipal projects.

In its most recent proposal seeking the contract renewal, Shumaker officials noted several previous successful initiatives on behalf of Gulfport. Those include securing funding for the second phase of the Pasadena Place culvert replacement project and also for the 49th Street outfall project. The firm has assisted the city in submitting a grant application regarding the Town Shores waterline project.

The contract with Thorn Run Partners for federal legislative consulting and advisory services for the coming year is set at $6,500 per month and not to exceed $78,000 total. This firm’s duties will mirror those of Shumaker but with an eye toward members of the U.S. Congress rather than the Florida legislature.

Thorn Run Partners assisted in securing “substantial funding” for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers beach protection/nourishment project, although it was subsequently declined by the city through no fault of the firm.

“The firm’s members (who will be representing the City at this time) were excellent at creating a dialogue with the federal agency along with securing the support of then-congressman David Jolly,” according to a city staff report.

City Manager Jim O’Reilly pointed out that Thorn Run Partners was instrumental in securing $1.5 million from the office of U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist for the new senior center, and that money is in the federal budget. By law that money has to be used more quickly than the private donations being solicited for the project, so the congressional funding has already been earmarked for design, engineering, soil testing, and other similar costs associated with pre-construction.

“It’s important for us to keep them on board and they need to help us shepherd it through because, at this point, we only have a congressperson-elect,” said O’Reilly, referring to the fact that the 13th Congressional District seat has been vacant since late August when Crist resigned to focus on his (ultimately unsuccessful) bid for governor. Anna Paulina Luna, winner of the recent election to succeed Crist, will take office in early January.

City officials overall are pleased with these lobbying arrangements.

“I think for a city our size, we get a lot more bang for our buck,” said Mayor Sam Henderson. “We’re not big enough to have a full-time lobbyist working on staff. Being able to have those people who already have existing relationships and go out and do that legwork – I think it’s important so we don’t get left behind.”