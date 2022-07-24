On a night when Gulfport officials addressed a once-a-year decision regarding law enforcement and emergency services, some quirks of the arrangement were coincidentally brought to light.

The City Council voted at its July 19 regular meeting to approve its annual service agreement with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office at a cost to the city of $141,616.44. This provides a number of services for the Gulfport Police Department, such as crime scene, fingerprint identification, evidence storage, communications, and records management. The arrangement has been in place for several years but must be renewed annually.

These services require personnel with advanced and specialized training and equipment, as well as dedicated facilities, according to City officials. Paying the PCSO to handle these tasks with its own full-time employees allows Gulfport personnel to focus on initiatives more tailored to the city’s needs.

For example, a full-time employee with advanced training in forensic investigation, fingerprint analysis, and evidence control techniques would cost the city approximately $85,000 annually in compensation alone. That doesn’t include the technical equipment and maintenance required to do that job in a highly competent manner that would withstand any legal challenges.

That’s only one area covered by the PCSO.

“Operation of an independent communications center would require the employment of at least five full-time professionals at a cost of approximately $385,000,” a city staff report reads. Gulfport did have its own dispatch, but voted to dissolve it several years ago.

Before this agenda item was covered, a resident gave an interesting account during the public comment period of her dealings with the county’s communications center.

Karen Love reported that she called the non-emergency number in regard to an exchange with someone on a beach who she said was mentally ill and threatened to shoot her. She said the questions asked of her on the phone were “quite absurd.”

According to her account, she told the operator she was at Pavilion Three at the Gulfport beach and was subsequently asked, “What’s the address?”

She said she found the interaction “very unsatisfying” and it was unlikely she would ever call that number again.

“I think you all should give that number a call and see what happens,” she said.

As it turned out, someone else already had.

“I have indeed called that dispatch number and it proves that when you don’t have ownership of dispatch you don’t get the same kind of service,” said Mayor Sam Henderson.

He had made a call when he spotted someone driving a car illegally on the Pinellas Trail. He was asked for an address.

“I didn’t know the address of the Pinellas Trail,” Henderson said with a smile, then turned to Love in the audience. “I feel your pain.”