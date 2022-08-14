A decade ago, Gulfport resident Billy Glimpse bought a baby grand piano.

“I lived very near my grandchildren, who all play instruments, and I thought they would be able to stop by after school and learn how to play [the piano],” Glimpse told The Gabber. “They know how to read music, but they never really got a desire to play it. So I started playing it.”

A decade later, a combination of hearing loss and arthritis keep the 76-year-old Glimpse from hitting the keys too hard. So she donated her piano to the Gulfport Senior Center.

“I couldn’t think of a better place to put it,” says Glimpse. “I love what the Center is doing. I’ve lived in large cities that don’t have as much enthusiasm to take care of their senior citizens.”

The Senior Center Foundation’s Office Manager, Amy Oatley, can already imagine what the piano will look like in the new senior center. “If you’ve been to any senior communities like The Fountains, you come and they have this big beautiful lobby, and they have a piano there,” Oatley told The Gabber. “When you look at the picture of the new senior center, I could just see the piano in the lobby.”

For now, the piano sits in the current senior center, where Senior Center supervisor Rachel Cataldo believes that many of the center’s regulars will use it.

“We have a lot of talent here at the senior center,” Cataldo told The Gabber. “We have people who can literally just sit down and start playing any song…We also have a world-renowned concert pianist that comes here – Ray Luck.” Luck offered to play at the Gulfport Senior Center if they ever got a piano.

“It is a lovely piano,” says Glimpse. “I hope they all enjoy playing it.”