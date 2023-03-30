Gulfport Resident Flees Communism, Fights Ableism

“You can communicate if you try hard enough,” says Mark A. Smith, Gulfport resident, sitting across the dining room table from his husband, Andrzej Kowalski. And he would know: Since they met in 1994, he has watched Andrzej overcome multiple barriers ­– linguistic, political, and cultural.

Only Son

Andrzej was born in Gdynia, Poland, in 1948, only three years after the city had been taken by the Soviets from occupying German forces. As an infant, he suffered an infection which took his hearing. His parents, farmers who had refused to join the Communist Party, were heartbroken to learn that their only son was deaf. His mother would shout out her words to him, as if it would help him hear.

“There was a stigma around handicapped children,” says Mark, as Andrzej rapidly signs the words. “They were all called ‘crippled,’ whatever their actual disability might be.”

The Kowalskis sent Andrzej – and a younger sister, who was born deaf ­– to a school for disabled children. He still keeps up with many of the children, now retirees, that he met there. The school taught them Polish Sign Language and written Polish, as well as trades, including watchmaking and how to make molded plastics. Andrzej picks up a white picnic fork lying on the table. “Yes, like that!” nods Mark.

Leaving Home

After school, Andrzej moved to the nearby city of Gdańsk. He did well in plastics, but life was difficult: food prices were high, bread lines were common, and political repression was rife. In 1979, Andrzej decided he’d had enough. He gathered his savings and boarded a train to Austria on a temporary pass. Once out of the Eastern Bloc, he headed straight to the nearest refugee asylum camp.

When he didn’t return, his mother was interrogated by the police.

“She told them to go away, she didn’t know anything,” signs Andrzej. He hadn’t told her he was leaving.

Thanksgiving

Months later, he found himself in New York City on Thanksgiving Day, amazed at the festive streets and bountiful feasting he saw.

“I wondered what kind of place I’d landed in!” he admits. The day is forever commemorated with a picture of the First Thanksgiving, which now hangs on their dining room wall. Andrzej became a dual citizen in 1986.

After a stint of washing dishes in New York, Andrzej followed friends to Atlanta, where he started working in hotel kitchens, slowly making his way up to chef – and learning American Sign Language. Then he found a great job at a Kroger supermarket; it was steady, salaried work, with a retirement plan and a union. There was just one problem: Kroger had never hired any deaf employees.

It was the early days of the Americans with Disabilities Act (passed in 1990), and things were starting to change. Andrzej got the job, and kept it for the next 22 years. He proudly flashes his store portrait, showing a handsome, mustachioed man in the prime of his life, who clearly loves his job.

Meeting “The One”

But how did Mark and Andrzej meet? Well, not under the most romantic of circumstances.

“Andrzej was a patient,” explains Mark, a retired dentist. And given a general lack of dental care back home, Andrzej gave him a lot to do. “I pretty much had to start from the ground up!” he quips.

Communicating was a bit of a challenge at first. They started by passing notes (in English), sometimes used a teletype.

“I had to go sit outside sometimes,” recalls Mark. “He took so long to type!” Eventually, Mark began to learn ASL. And Andrzej discovered that close-captioned television was a great way to build his English vocabulary.

They moved to Gulfport in 2016 and have filled their house with Andrzej’s china collection, four dogs, and a several walls worth of maps, posters, photos, and other treasures from Poland. They go back every few years to visit with family and enjoy the beautiful countryside.

Kowalski Fights Ableism: Not Handicapped

“Andrzej doesn’t consider himself ‘handicapped’,” says Mark. “People ask, couldn’t he get those cochlear implants? But why would he want to? His brain isn’t attuned to speech.”

Whatever communication challenges they face, there’s no question that they’re on a wavelength now. Whether signing, gesturing, or talking, they look at each other in that knowing, admiring way that only two people long in love can share.