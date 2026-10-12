‘Gulfport Rising’: Residents Reflect Two Years After Helene & Milton

Two years ago, back-to-back Hurricanes Helene and Milton wreaked havoc on Gulfport and surrounding communities. Some businesses are still recovering. Some homeowners are not yet living in their homes. It pains me to walk past The Tiki property, view the shuttered historic Casino and stroll by the empty Seaside Villa apartments that used to be my home.

Yet Gulfport keeps moving forward. That resiliency is what moved me to create Gulfport Rising. I invited more than 40 Gulfportians to share their experiences from the 2024 hurricane season, and their stories became a memoir: a testament to our town, told by those who live here, that shows what we can achieve when we all work together.

I asked Gulfport Rising contributors, residents and business owners for their thoughts two years later. Their replies range from grief to gratitude. Here are some of them.

In Their Words: Gulfport, Two Years Later

“The beach was flat and the dunes were gone. So were the seagulls and wild oats and the mangrove tree where my wood stork kept vigil. Hopefully, the stork found a new home as did so many homeowners and businesses, their dreams gone. My home was salvaged but not pristine; mementos of 70-plus years still holding valuables beyond belief. The aquamarine, almost silent Gulf, [is] unchanged.”

—Joy Bucci

“It is difficult to witness and wrap my mind around the fact that there are still many properties that are boarded up or destroyed with no clear path to recovering what has been lost. The devastation would be unbearable without a strong community. I am very grateful to be connected with the people of Gulfport who unite and help one another during catastrophe and do it with flair.”

—Deserie Valloreo

“These two years since Helene have changed our lives in many ways. We will forever miss The Tiki Bar & Grill at 56th & Shore, formerly Little Tommies Tiki, and its place in our Gulfport community. We hold dear what was so special to us and so many of our friends and supporters.”

—Debbie Amis

“I did not have any damage from the storm, but [I] have friends that did. Sometimes those of us that weren’t affected forget what those that had damage went through.”

—Donna Hastie

“At the beginning, I remember the devastation and not being able to see an end. I learned how to live in the middle of all this, carried along by kindness, generosity and an amazing community. In gratitude.”

—Karen Goldberg

“It was a frightening year following the storm, just wondering if the Beach Bazaar would ever rebound! I will say now we look at it as the unwanted purge we needed, just wish it was a less dramatic way, but [I’m] happy where we have landed!”

—Mike Hooper

“It cheers me up to see progress in rebuilding the waterfront area. Seeing people playing volleyball again, after the courts looked like the surface of the moon, just tickles my heart. Now, if we can just start dancing at the Casino again.”

—Joyce Wagner

“Two years ago, Hurricane Helene flooded my home with 40 inches of water, and I lost everything. I chose to raise my house, and after more than a year and a half, I finally moved home, where I’m still working on the finishing touches. Through it all, my friends became family, and I couldn’t have done it without them. I’m grateful and proud to be part of a community that faced this tragedy together and emerged stronger and more resilient. Two years later, we are Gulfport Strong—always!”

—Barbara Banno

Where To Get Gulfport Rising

Gulfport Rising is available at The Gabber Newspaper office (2908-B Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport) Signed first-edition copies are $40 and unsigned copies are $25; both prices are plus tax.

Keep Your Community Local: Donate Now To Support Us

Donate now to support The Gabber Newspaper. The owners of the paper take no income from the paper. Every penny donated helps keep your community news hyperlocal. And everyone who earns their living working at The Gabber Newspaper lives in Gulfport and St. Petersburg. Most of our freelancers live here, too. We support our community; please support us.

The Gabber Newspaper ? Yeah, We Go There.

Did you know: In 1968, our founder, George Brann, started The Gabber Newspaper, then called the Gulfport Gabber, to hold Gulfport City Council accountable. Read more of our city council coverage, and learn about our policies on reporting, fact-checking, and funding.

Get all your Gulfport and Tampa Bay beaches news and things to do at thegabber.com.