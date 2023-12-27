Gulfport Sanitary Sewers Repair Project Receives State Funding

Gulfport got an early holiday gift from the State of Florida: At the Nov. 21 Gulfport City Council meeting, Florida State Representative Linda Chaney opened the meeting by presenting Council with a check for $2.2 million. The check will help fund repairs and upgrades to Gulfport’s sanitary sewer system, as well as improvements to roads. In January, City Manager Jim O’Reilly sent an appropriation request for the City of Gulfport Sanitary Sewers Repair Project. Here, he requested $1 million in State funding, and $600,000 in regional funding towards the project.

Goals of the Project

With Gulfport at a high risk for flooding, the sanitary sewer system is a major priority. The City has the main goal of preventing groundwater and wastewater contamination, though the project is split into smaller goals. The first target is to prevent wastewater from contaminating groundwater and surface water. With heavy rains and flooding, runoff from houses and streets flows into public waterways, such as Boca Ciega Bay, Clam Bayou, and the Gulf of Mexico. Preventing this increases water quality for residents and for wildlife who depend on the water. Through weekly testing, the City measures what contaminants enter these waterways.

Another goal of the project is to reduce sanitary sewer overflow. When Gulfport receives heavy rain, storm surge, or flooding, rainwater soaks into the ground, and infiltrates the sanitary sewer pipes. The Gabber Newspaper spoke with Gulfport Public Works Director Tom Nicholls to learn exactly how this works.

“During large floods, water enters the sanitary sewer system through cracks in pipes and faulty pipes,” said Nicholls. “During bad storms, we’ve seen up to 4 million gallons of water a day in the treatment center. We usually get less than 1 million.”

When the faulty pipes get overloaded with water, the flow increases greatly, but excess water also exits the cracks and pipes, mixing with the floodwater. This water will then flow to ponds, bayous, and bays.

Aside from sanitary sewer overflow, storm surge pushes water from waterways into the storm sewers, through storm drains, and into the streets — and, in some cases, homes and buildings. Preventing this water from entering the storm sewers will help with flooding and bring down the amount of contamination in waterways.

Sanitary sewer overflow not only increases contamination, it also increases the cost to the City. With more water entering the sanitary sewer system, whether it’s rainfall or more raw sewage, the City must pay to clean all water that arrives at the water reclamation facility via the sanitary sewer system.

The Road Forward

So the City asked for, and got $1 million in State funding for sanitary sewer repairs. What about the other $1.2 million?

“We’re looking to do general repairs to roads and curbs throughout the City,” said Nicholls. “While it will help with some drainage issues, it is separate from the sanitary sewer repairs.”

According to Nicholls, in 2015 and 2016, the City evaluated all the sanitary sewer pipes in the city, and categorized them by priority one, two, and three. All the priority one repairs have been completed, and the priority two repairs will be done within the next year. The roads will take a little bit longer, but repairs are set to begin in the spring of 2024, and will be completed by mid 2025.

