Gulfport Scavenger Hunt Looks for Gecko Art

A hand holding a small rectangular pendant with a gecko painted on it, over a grouping of framed and canvas art pieces.
“It’s like getting a piece of someone’s personality as a treasure,” Lapuma said. “It’s sort of personal.” Photo by Abby Baker.

Do you have a passion for the hunt? 

This year, Gulfport’s annual Gecko World festivities will be complemented by a grassroots art “hide and seek” event organized by hometown artists.

The premise is simple: Artists create their gecko-themed pieces and at 9 a.m. on Saturday, August 7 they will hide the lizards locally for “seekers” to discover until the cutoff at 5 p.m. 

With gecko-inspired paintings, jewelry and figurines buried around Gulfport – largely in the downtown area – organizers will post pre-photos and live clues on the public Facebook page. 

“Everyone loves a treasure hunt,” Gecko Art & Seek organizer Kelli Lapuma said. “We’re hoping this brings people together.” 

Though not affiliated with the official Gecko World sponsor, the Gulfport Merchants Chamber, the reptilian scavenger hunt seeks to bring together Gulfport’s lizard-loving community before the main events in August. 

Three women standing outside holding up multiple pieces of different colored art pieces, with parked cars in the back.
Artists Zora deBodisco, Kim Bonney and Art & Seek organizer Kelli Lapuma show off their hidden creations. Photo by Abby Baker.

Hide and Seek 

The idea started with mushrooms.

Lapuma is responsible for a Gulfport treasure hunt called “Game of Shrooms” that invited artists and art finders to engage in a similar premise, but with fungi-themed creations on June 12. 

The mushroom hunt was part of a larger worldwide event – artist Attaboy’s Game of Shrooms – which led international art hunters to find hidden relics and post them on the site. 

a grouping of framed and canvas art pieces on a black table top.
Photo by Abby Baker.

Lapuma herself hid mushroom paintings at the Gulfport Public Library behind a book about truffles. 

“It’s so much fun to watch people find things,” Lapuma said. 

That event inspired Lapuma to organize a Gecko-themed art drop.

“It’s like getting a piece of someone’s personality as a treasure,” Lapuma said. “It’s sort of personal.”

A New Tradition 

This year, there are at least seven creators donating their time and art for the hunt. Each artist plans to hide a multitude of options throughout Gulfport. 

A woman with her head in a cutout of a green painted gecko on black background with a person holding a small square gecko art piece in the frame.
Gecko Art & Seek brings artists and art-lovers together in a Gulfport-wide hunt for hidden lizards. The event will start at 9 a.m. Saturday, August 7 and give seekers the chance to find art pieces. Photo by Abby Baker.

“A particular resident in Gulfport – she’s passed now – used to hide art and tell everyone to go find it,”  Gecko Art & Seek artist Zora deBodisco said. “‘Game of Shrooms’ reminded me of that.” 

Some creators were drawn to the idea because of its similarities to the popular 2000’s trend of geocaching. Participants found “treasures” through GPS coordinates posted on one main website. 

“I used to hide things all over Pennsylvania,” said artist Kim Bonney. “It’s just a fun concept.” 

Hiders and seekers are invited to an after-event the same day that will connect “behind the screen” interactions. A time and location is to be determined. 

To participate, search for “GeckoFest Gecko Art n Seek 2021” on Facebook and ask to join the fun. 

Two blue square canvasses with abstracts gecko lizards painted on them.
Photo by Abby Baker.

by Abby Baker

