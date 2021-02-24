Gulfport Secures 600 Vaccines, Call Center Pop Up

The City of Gulfport secured 600 COVID-19 vaccines from Pinellas County Emergency Management.for distribution Friday, March 5 to Gulfport residents 65 and older at the Gulfport Multipurpose Senior Center.

For the first time, Pinellas County Emergency Management will be sponsoring a pop-up call center to assist with registration for seniors not comfortable with or unable to use a computer.

“We have lots of seniors capable of signing up with their computer, but it is a huge frustration for some,” said Senior Center Director Rachel Cataldo.

This isn’t the first time Pinellas County Emergency Management has facilitated a vaccine pop-up in Gulfport, but this is the first time appointments will be available solely by phone.

There will be four lines issuing registration appointments on Thursday, February 25 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday, February 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Qualified seniors should call to register at 727-893-2259 during those hours.

“We’ll issue till the 600 vaccines are accounted for,” Cataldo said. “We will deal with getting the information out there and people signed up, but Pinellas County Emergency Management will come in with vaccinators and the National Guard.”