Gulfport Senior Center Gets New HVAC System

by

Exterior of Gulfport Multipurpose Senior Center
Gulfport Multipurpose Senior Center.
June Johns

Gulfport City Council approved a $34,791.74 contract at its Jan. 18 meeting to replace the 15-ton HVAC system at the city’s Multipurpose Senior Center. Council voted 5-0 to replace the air conditioning system. The city awarded the contract to Largo-based Caladesi Construction Co.

The existing HVAC unit, installed in 2001,  failed and needed replacing, according to city staff.

Caladesi Construction will install a Trade 15-ton split system with electric heat and a new air handler – and will be more energy efficient than the old system, according to city staff.

The city also hopes to renovate or rebuild the Gulfport Senior Center, at 5501 27th Ave. S., and has earmarked money to hire lobbyists and fundraise to that end.

by Mike Sunnucks

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!