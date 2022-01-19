Gulfport Senior Center Gets New HVAC System

Gulfport City Council approved a $34,791.74 contract at its Jan. 18 meeting to replace the 15-ton HVAC system at the city’s Multipurpose Senior Center. Council voted 5-0 to replace the air conditioning system. The city awarded the contract to Largo-based Caladesi Construction Co.

The existing HVAC unit, installed in 2001, failed and needed replacing, according to city staff.

Caladesi Construction will install a Trade 15-ton split system with electric heat and a new air handler – and will be more energy efficient than the old system, according to city staff.

The city also hopes to renovate or rebuild the Gulfport Senior Center, at 5501 27th Ave. S., and has earmarked money to hire lobbyists and fundraise to that end.