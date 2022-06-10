A major financial boost for Gulfport’s new senior center has been recommended and could come from Washington.

A project list recently submitted by U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist to the House Appropriations Committee, of which he is a member, requested $1.5 million for the Gulfport Multipurpose Senior Center. It was one of 15 projects Crist submitted for various initiatives across Pinellas County.

Crist’s office pointed out that the Center would potentially serve more than 90,000 seniors in the South Pinellas community, and that the current Center was constructed in 1983 but has not undergone a significant renovation since then.

“The Center will serve as a gathering place for Pinellas seniors to be socially engaged, physically challenged, and cognitively stimulated; as well serve as a clearinghouse to provide community resources and social services that will help members of the senior community maintain their independence and quality of life,” according to a statement by Crist’s office, posted on his website.

Under guidelines issued by the Appropriations Committee, each representative may request funding for up to 15 projects for FY 2023, although only a handful may actually be funded. Projects are restricted to a limited number of federal funding streams, and only state and local governments and eligible non-profit entities are permitted to receive funding.

In compliance with House Rules and Committee requirements, Crist has certified that he and his immediate family have no financial interest in any of the projects he’s requested.

Crist also requested $2,501,700 to fund enhancements at Eckerd College’s Galbraith Marine Science Laboratory. The funds would be used for the addition of three new marine science faculty, support of faculty/student research, faculty development, the installation of a new fiber optic network to the laboratory, the purchase of new laboratory and marine equipment, and the minor renovation of research laboratory space.

A $1,217,000 request was submitted to reconstruct and elevate Treasure Island’s master pump station to enhance its resiliency and improve operations. The pump station is more than 40 years old and its outdated equipment and electrical components, coupled with its low-lying location, make it vulnerable to failure both in the near-term due to severe storm and/or wind events, but also in the longer-term due to its susceptibility to sea level rise, according to officials.

Other funding requests

$5 million for curriculum and programs at the Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American History Museum in St. Petersburg.

$2.5 million for the installation of solar systems at the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority as well as infrastructure to charge its all-electric buses.

$901,000 to renovate three community centers in south St. Petersburg.

$750,000 to replace existing police dispatch and record management systems used by St. Petersburg and other municipalities.

$3 million to develop a regional stormwater conservation area in Clearwater.

$3.4 million for the University of South Florida’s St. Petersburg campus to monitor and determine the origin of emerging chemical threats to Tampa Bay.

$500,000 to upgrade Pace Pinellas’ curriculum in response to the pandemic and provide free quality educational and support services to more than 130 at-risk girls.

$963,260 to BayCare Healthcare for a workforce development project.

$1,582,000 for a solar panel project in Clearwater.

$139,461 to Gulfcoast Legal Services for free civil legal aid to low-income households in Pinellas County.

$976,000 to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium for the education of Pinellas County public school students about environmental stewardship.

$265,000 for a solar installation project at the Largo Library.