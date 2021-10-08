Gulfport Seniors Head Outside for Field Day

A photo of a man sitting in a chair outside tossing a ball in the air with a woman sitting next to him.
Photo by Abby Baker.

The second day of the Gulfport Multipurpose Senior Center Active Aging Week 2021, seniors hit Chase Park for pickleball, chair volleyball, badminton and other offbeat team sports for a field day on Tuesday, October 5.

The Senior Center may have organized the five day event, but volunteer ballroom dance teacher Larry Lucas made game day possible in the grassy field at 27th Avenue South and 54th Street South when he agreed to supply all of the equipment.

“Larry’s an entertainer, so he happened to have all of it,” said Senior Center Supervisor Rachel Cataldo.

“I’m doing everything but bringing lunch,” Lucas said. “I did this sort of thing for 46 years in Atlanta and now I’m doing it again.”

Lucas’s version of a Gulfport fun day centered around a crowd favorite, chair volleyball. Teams follow the same logic as traditional volleyball, all safely from a seat in the grass.

“We laugh as much as we play,” Lucas said.

A photo of a group of people in chairs in a field on either side of a short volleyball net.
A spot in the chair volleyball game was coveted at Gulfport’s senior field day. Photo by Abby Baker.
A photo of three people smiling at the camera together, two on the ends holding brown sticks.
Sue Sommers, Larry Lucas and Deb Pasiri,beat the heat at Chase Park. Photo by Abby Baker.
A photo of a two people playing corn hole in a field.
Sue Sommers and Jill Charland get into a serious game of cornhole. Photo by Abby Baker.

 

by Abby Baker

