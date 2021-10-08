Gulfport Seniors Head Outside for Field Day

The second day of the Gulfport Multipurpose Senior Center Active Aging Week 2021, seniors hit Chase Park for pickleball, chair volleyball, badminton and other offbeat team sports for a field day on Tuesday, October 5.

The Senior Center may have organized the five day event, but volunteer ballroom dance teacher Larry Lucas made game day possible in the grassy field at 27th Avenue South and 54th Street South when he agreed to supply all of the equipment.

“Larry’s an entertainer, so he happened to have all of it,” said Senior Center Supervisor Rachel Cataldo.

“I’m doing everything but bringing lunch,” Lucas said. “I did this sort of thing for 46 years in Atlanta and now I’m doing it again.”

Lucas’s version of a Gulfport fun day centered around a crowd favorite, chair volleyball. Teams follow the same logic as traditional volleyball, all safely from a seat in the grass.

“We laugh as much as we play,” Lucas said.

