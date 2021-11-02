Gulfport Seniors Help Nab Guinness Title 

by

A photo of a ballroom set up with groups of tables with seniors sitting at them.
Photo courtesy of the City of Gulfport.

Bingo players from Gulfport’s Multipurpose Senior Center participated in the Guinness World Record ​​title for the “most viewers of a Bingo livestream on a bespoke platform” on Friday, October 22 at the Gulfport Casino. 

A mouthful, the world record was successfully claimed with viewers clicking in from behind the screen from across 26 states at over 125 locations.  

The record-setting event was put on by Televeda, an active aging online platform. The organization is still putting together a final head count. 

On Friday, Gulfport’s participants piled into the Casino Ballroom, where seniors sat through several test events and even a 30-minute pre-record-setting shut down at the host center that threw Televeda staff into a tech frenzy. 

“We’ll be honest: It was stressful. But the show must go on. We improvised. Switched around the location, laptops, host and a lot more behind the scenes,” Televeda wrote in a press release. 

by Abby Baker

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
%d bloggers like this: