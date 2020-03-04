Gulfport Seniors Knit for a Cause

Thirty-one hundred hours later: 680 handmade items,” says Gail Deery of the Gulfport Senior Knitting & Crocheting Group’s progress so far. The group meets every Friday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Gulfport Senior Center, 5501 27th Ave. S., and is open to anyone with a yearning for yarn. “Come learn if you’re a beginner,” Deery says, “or come share your ideas and knowledge if you are experienced.” Items the group creates are donated to support organizations throughout the area, including Next STEPP Pregnancy Center, CASA Women’s Shelter, Jacaranda Nursing and Rehab, and the VA, among many others. Must be a registered Gulfport Senior Center member to join. Membership is free for all individuals 50 years of age or older. Call 727-893-1231 for more information.