It’s official: South Pinellas County, including Gulfport, is now under quarantine for the Oriental fruit fly (Bactrocera dorsalis). The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) sounded the alarm after the destructive pest appeared in Pinellas Park and St. Petersburg in late June.

“This detection highlights the importance of our world class exotic pest surveillance system,” said FDACS Division of Plant Industry Director, Dr. Trevor Smith. “Our staff works closely with our federal partners, and has begun a treatment program to

eradicate this destructive pest.”

To protect crops in the area, the quarantine prohibits movement of fruit, vegetables, and nuts without permission from the department. The FDACS found pesky flies recently in traps monitored regularly by FDACS agents. The oriental fruit fly, a cousin of the dreaded Mediterranean fruit fly, (medfly) is considered one of the most devastating fruit flies in the world, potentially causing economic harm to Florida’s crops. This fly’s been trapped and successfully eradicated in Florida several times since 1964, and was last spotted in the Miami-Dade area in 2015. Speedy eradication is of the utmost importance.

This destructive fly attacks more than 436 different fruits, vegetables, and nuts, including figs, loquats, mangos, oranges, peaches, Surinam cherry, tangerine, tropical almond, and guava. The oriental fruit fly multiplies as adult females deposit several eggs under the skin of a fruit or vegetable. After larvae hatch, these maggots tunnel through the pulp, turning it into a “rotting mass,” the agricultural agency says.

According to the FDACS, agents are treating a 1.5-square-mile area around where the fly was found – and they’ve been detected in Gulfport and St. Pete, so that puts most of South Pinellas under the quarantine.

Treating the fly includes the “male annihilation technique” (MAT), an “attract and kill” strategy for male flies with a mix of bait and insecticide. Treatments are applied for two life cycles of the fly, approximately 60 days. The aim is to diminish male fly populations, which reduces mating opportunities for females. Other strategies include foliar spot treatment, soil drenching, and fruit removal. Treatment may be applied weekly to the upper portion of utility poles, trees, and other inanimate objects out of the normal reach of people and pets.

Lest organic gardeners get concerned about the use of pesticides by FDACS agents, they are using Spinosad, (an insecticide derived from naturally occurring soil organisms and commonly used by organic growers) to spot treat host trees in affected areas, and on soil under infected trees. If larvae is found in infested fruits or vegetables, fruit removal is necessary. Homeowners and gardeners are requested to avoid sharing fruit s and veggies, and to double bag any produce that falls on the ground and dispose of it to prevent eggs from hatching.

But don’t worry about agents parading through your yard – they’re only checking existing traps, though they do request a call if you suspect the flies are in your yard. It’s all hands on deck to eliminate these exotic pests.

For more info, contact the FDACS Oriental Fruit fly program.