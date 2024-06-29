Gulfport Speaks OUT at SpeakOUT

Many often regard Gulfport as a center for inclusion and diversity. While many groups help the city get this designation, OUT Arts and Culture shines as a voice for the LGBTQ+ community. Formerly the LGBTQ Resource Center, OUT Arts and Culture describes themselves as the, “only non-profit in Pinellas County that focuses on LGBTQ problems from a humanities point of view,” according to former board president Susan Gore.

Paul Raker took over as president earlier this year, and looked to continue the group’s signature programs. On June 27, around 15 people met in the Gulfport Public Library for SpeakOUT, an event focused on hearing from local LGBTQ artists. With Raker unable to attend, Gore led the discussion with the speakers.

“Audrey Lourde was right, ‘Your silence will not protect you.’ The SpeakOUT series supports open discussion of LGBTQ+ experiences that are being censored elsewhere to promote community-wide understanding,” said Raker, in a press release from OUT Arts and Culture. “We also are proud to offer ASL interpretation for all SpeakOUT dialogues, courtesy of funding from Florida Humanities.”

Speaking OUT at SpeakOUT

The panel consisted of artist John Gascot, author Tyler Gillespie, and St. Pete Arts Alliance CEO Terry Marks.

“We had a whole plan, and I think it’s going to get thrown out,” said Gore.

This comes on the heels of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoing $32 million in funding for art programs across the state. The Tampa Bay Times reports DeSantis citing, “sexual” festivals as the main reason to cut funding.

As the discussion began, all three presenters spoke about how detrimental this can be to artists. Gascot spoke about how important it is to support artists.

“We’re always told to get a real job,” said Gascot. “We’re just as much a business as a restaurant.”

Marks spoke about how arts in St. Petersburg brought in $132 million in one year, and creates 2,100 jobs in the city.

“The only way I can express the value of art is to take it away. What were you doing during the pandemic? Reading a book? Listening to music? Imagine the world without that,” said Marks.

Arts All Around!

Identity Through Art

The presenters answered questions from Gore, the audience, and even each other. Many of these questions centered around how art helped them find their identity, and each panelist had their own experience.

Gillespie spoke about his experiences figuring out the tone for his writing. He said he tried to be serious and realized that his voice was what mattered.

“There are serious queers of course, but I am not one of them,” said Gillespie.

Gascot brought up the idea of being comfortable in your own space.

“I was too gay to be latino. I was too light-skinned to be latino. Identity was a struggle for me,” said Gascot. “I like to start conversations with my artwork. Art is a language, and it transcends heritage, gender, and skin color. I may not fit everywhere, but I’m so free where I am.”

Marks closed the discussion addressing the future for the LGBTQ community in America.

“There is a group in this country who wants us all to be the same. It is the point of this group to challenge that,” said Marks.

