Gulfport Spends $650K in ARPA Funds

Gulfport officials continue to use post-pandemic resources allocated by federal and state governments to make improvements throughout the city and strengthen the City’s overall fiscal position as inflation climbs into double digits.

At its July 7 meeting, Gulfport City Council voted unanimously to approve a resolution designating $300,000 in State and Local Coronavirus Recovery Funds “to address negative economic impacts caused by the public health emergency in relation to lost revenue and future impact of changes to the consumer price index,” as stated in a City staff report.

Gulfport’s total share of the funds, as established in the fall of 2021 through an agreement with state emergency management officials, totals $6,181,536. Through provisions of the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA), certain guidelines exist for how local government can spend that money – but local governments have some flexibility.

One way the City can use the money is to pay for “government services” in an amount equal to the revenue loss experienced by the City due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, according to officials. In addition to actual lost revenue, the impact of future inflation can be factored into the City’s decision-making as the consumer price index continues to rise.

City Manager Jim O’Reilly noted at the meeting that the latest estimates put inflation at 11.3% in Pinellas County over the past 12 months.

The council also passed a separate resolution allocating $349,950.38 in recovery funds for the replacement of the beach playground, including all of its equipment as well as the padded surface upon which it sits. The new playground will consist of various play structures for kids 18 months-12 years and will rest on a new Surf Turf shock-absorbing surface , which is certified, tested, and meets all ADA requirements, according to Gulfport officials.

This project brings the total appropriated ARPA funds to $4,041,478 with just over one-third of the total amount remaining for use.